SteelSeries launches new ‘Prime’ gaming peripherals

SteelSeries is now introducing ‘Prime’ a collection of game mice designed specifically for esports.
SteelSeries’ Prime mouse lineup with equipped with revolutionary ‘Optical Magnetic’ switches and are engineered to last 5x longer than other gaming peripherals.
Gamers are able to choose from three differtent opticans based their play style: Prime, Prime+ and Prime Wireless.
Prime mouse is called ‘Play like a Pro,’ offers a lightweight form factor and weigs 68g to reduce hand fatigue and offers a hyper durable design with a textured matte finish and sports a non-slip grip. The TrueMove Pro sports esports pro performance and onboard customization and makes it easy.
The Prime+ mouse offers a battle-tested shape, hyper durable design, matte finish, onboard customization and no additional software. It’s also lightweight and weighs 71g and a TrueMove Pro+ sensor and a pro performance for esports player
Prime Wireless offfers a wireless mouse, and provides more than 100 hours of gameplay and fast charging and weighs 80g. There’s also a TrueMove Air sensor that provides pro performance with one to one tracking and onboard customization.
There’s also the Arctis Prime headset that’s co-developed with champion-winning esports pros and introduces noise isolating leatherette ear cushions that crush background noise. The Artis Prime sports lightweight durable metal construction, noise-cancelling Discord-certified micrphone, detachable 3.5mm cable and on-headset volume and mute controls.
To kick off the Prime franchise, SteelSeries partnered with global esports teams like FaZe Clan, Red Bull OG, SpaceStation and more to kick off the Prime franchise. Additionally, SteelSeries is launching the Prime Cup, a new PUBG tournamet featuring prods and can be watched on Twitch in June.
Here are the prices for the devices below:
