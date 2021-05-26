PREVIOUS|
News

Rogers bringing high-speed internet to Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

Construction for the project is expected to start in July

May 26, 2021

10:49 AM EDT

Rogers

Rogers is investing $1.4 million to bring high-speed internet to the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Rogers will expand its fibre network across 30 square kilometres of underserved areas to bring connectivity to more than 275 homes and businesses in the community.

“We are honoured to work together with the leaders and community members of The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to deliver reliable broadband services to the entire community,” said Phil Hartling, the EVP of service expansion at Rogers, in a statement.

The carrier says it will work with local contractors to help build the network and will explore future opportunities to help contribute to the community’s economic growth.

“This partnership will help to transform the lives of everyone in our community including local businesses and we are happy to work with the Rogers team to help support our members’ needs and drive economic development for all our residents,” said Stacey Laforme, the elected Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Construction for the project is expected to start in July 2021 with services to be available in early 2022.

