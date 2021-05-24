Twitch is making its platform more inclusive with 350 new tags

Twitch streamers will have more tools to connect with their audiences starting this week, following the introduction of more than 350 new tags “related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more,” according to a recent blog post from the streaming site.
Among the tags are transgender, Black, disabled, veteran, Vtuber and many more.
Twitch used to be particular about tags, opting to use them to explain what was happening in streams rather than the streamers themselves. The only recent exception being the LGBTQIA+ tag, which is so popular that it prompted Twitch to rethink its stance.
Twitch said in its blog, “We’ve partnered with several independent, third-party organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on the progress of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA+, disabled, and marginalized communities. And finally, we reached out to members of the Twitch community for their feedback.”
Thanks to this update, you’ll only need to search for a tag to find streams that correspond to the community you’re trying to connect with.
Additionally, Twitch will be going live on… you guessed it, Twitch, to speak more about tags and address questions from the chat. Join the stream here on May 26th at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET.
Source: Twitch
