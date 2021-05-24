Update will enable HomePod and HomePod mini lossless audio support with Apple Music

Apple has revealed new information about the upcoming launch of lossless audio on Apple Music.
In its support document post, the tech giant notes that the HomePod and HomePod Mini will not support lossless audio initially but that it will release a software update in the future to enable the feature on the smart speakers. However, Apple didn’t reveal when the software update will drop.
“HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality. Support for lossless is coming in a future software update,” reads the post.
The support document also states that the new Apple TV 4K (2021) doesn’t support the Hi-Res Lossless format. However, the term “currently” may imply that this would change in the future.
Additionally, If you have an original HomePod and have purchased the latest Apple TV 4K, your speaker will be a much better home theatre companion than it was before. The new Apple TV 4K follows the ARC (Audio Return Channel) and eARC (enhanced ARC) specifications over HDMI. This means that the Apple TV 4K will transmit all audio from your television to your HomePod wirelessly. The HomePod could already be used as an audio output system for the Apple TV 4K, but now the Apple TV 4K (2021) has the ability to wirelessly transmit all audio directly from your TV to the HomePod.
The blog also clarifies that the AirPods and AirPods Pro won’t receive lossless audio support. Apple explains that current Bluetooth software doesn’t support the higher-quality format that lossless audio will provide.
On the other hand, the AirPods Max may partially support lossless. Apple’s support post reads, “the Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Cable was designed to allow AirPods Max to connect to analog sources for listening to movies and music. The AirPods Max can be connected to devices playing Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless recordings with exceptional audio quality. However, given the analog to digital conversion in the cable, the playback will not be completely lossless.”
Apple Music Lossless and Dolby Atmos, with over 20 million tracks supporting Lossless audio and thousands supporting Dolby Atmos will be available in June.
Source: Apple
