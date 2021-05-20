PREVIOUS|
News

Elon Musk says Tesla is tweaking the Roadster’s design to make it faster

The 0-60 mph time is listed as 1.1 second

May 20, 2021

1:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Tesla has been slowly baking the Roadster supercar in the oven over the last few years, and the EV giant recently gave the world a look at the sleek machine at a museum exhibit in the United States.

The two-door sports car refresh of Tesla’s first car aims to break boundaries in range and acceleration once it’s finally released. That said, it’s been pushed back multiple times. The last time Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the Roadster he suggested consumers might be able to start buying it in 2022.

While most people who visited the Petersen Automotive Museum to see the Roadster gawked at its design, some noticed that a small plaque beside the car mentioned that its 0-60mph time is 1.1 second. This is a stupidly fast time and eight seconds shorter than the 1.9 second Tesla announced the car with back in 2017.

This 1.1 second time is supposedly exclusive the the ‘SpaceX’ trim of the car, the fasted model that utilizes cold-air rocket thrusters at the rear to give it some extra oomph. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about these thrusters and Musk even said on Twitter that he wants to go full James Bond with the Roadster and hide the thrusters behind the license plate.

In response to the tweet above, Musk responded to say that the “production article will look different (better).” He doesn’t elaborate, but it’s nice to know that the company is still holding back some surprises for the hotly anticipated car.

Image credit: Tesla New York

Source: Electrek, Elon Musk, Tesla New York 

Related Articles

News

May 12, 2021

7:09 PM EDT

Tesla backpedals on accepting Bitcoin payments for cars

News

May 13, 2021

5:52 PM EDT

Two Canadian companies partner to build next-gen graphene EV batteries

News

Jul 23, 2020

4:13 PM EDT

Tesla Roadster might begin production in the next 12-18 months

News

May 12, 2021

1:15 PM EDT

Elon Musk polls Twitter to ask if Tesla should start accepting Dogecoin

Comments