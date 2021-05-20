Elon Musk says Tesla is tweaking the Roadster’s design to make it faster

Tesla has been slowly baking the Roadster supercar in the oven over the last few years, and the EV giant recently gave the world a look at the sleek machine at a museum exhibit in the United States.
The two-door sports car refresh of Tesla’s first car aims to break boundaries in range and acceleration once it’s finally released. That said, it’s been pushed back multiple times. The last time Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the Roadster he suggested consumers might be able to start buying it in 2022.
Tesla Roadster at Petersen Automotive Museum – Video! 🏎🔋🔌 https://t.co/xo0NPBYIow $TSLA #Tesla #EV pic.twitter.com/brDDDGtRoA
— Tesla New York (@TeslaNY) May 19, 2021
While most people who visited the Petersen Automotive Museum to see the Roadster gawked at its design, some noticed that a small plaque beside the car mentioned that its 0-60mph time is 1.1 second. This is a stupidly fast time and eight seconds shorter than the 1.9 second Tesla announced the car with back in 2017.
This 1.1 second time is supposedly exclusive the the ‘SpaceX’ trim of the car, the fasted model that utilizes cold-air rocket thrusters at the rear to give it some extra oomph. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about these thrusters and Musk even said on Twitter that he wants to go full James Bond with the Roadster and hide the thrusters behind the license plate.
So I guess it’s now kinda official that the Space X package Roadster does a 1.1 second 0-60mph 🤯🤯🤩. Wow @elonmusk #Tesla #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/s7AibLkDmm
— Zack (@BLKMDL3) May 20, 2021
In response to the tweet above, Musk responded to say that the “production article will look different (better).” He doesn’t elaborate, but it’s nice to know that the company is still holding back some surprises for the hotly anticipated car.
