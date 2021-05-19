Summer Game Fest 2021’s lineup is stacked, includes EA, Epic Games, Activision and more

Geoff Keighley, the organizer of The Game Awards, has announced new details surrounding Summer Game Fest 2021.
Keighley will kick off the summer of game announcements on June 10th at 2pm ET/11am PT with a free-to-watch global fan festival featuring over 30 publishers, developers and platforms.
☀️The first lineup details are here! ☀️
Welcome to #SummerGameFest 2021
It begins Thursday, June 10 with KICKOFF LIVE! a spectacular live world premiere showcase, including a performance by @weezer, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST.@summergamefest pic.twitter.com/s6inizAuhU
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 19, 2021
Amazon Prime Gaming is sponsoring the event, which is set to take place two days before E3 2021.
The publishers participating in Summer Game Fest includes 2K, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Battlestate Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Inner Sloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, PlayStation, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot Games, Saber Interactive, Sega, Steam, Square Enix, Tribeca Festival, Tencent Games, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Wizards of the Coast, and Xbox.
In its inaugural year, the event featured reveals of Crash 4, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Unreal Engine 5, the first hands-on with the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, and flagship events from Xbox, PlayStation, EA, Ubisoft and more.
This year’s Summer Game fest will have numerous key events. Check them below:
- June 10th at 2 pm ET/11 am PT – Kickoff Live: Geoff Keighley hosts a spectacular live world premiere showcase, with a performance by Weezer, Day of the devs and more.
- June 12th at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT – Ubisoft Forward: The first look at Ubisoft’s upcoming lineup.
- June 16th at 1 pm ET/10 am PT – Steam Next Fest: A sneak peek at hundreds of demos from Steam.
- July 22nd, time to be decided – EA Play Live: EA’s summer showcase of upcoming games.
The festival will be free to watch without registration on all major livestreaming platforms, including Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and more. Additionally, fans are encouraged to co-stream the event. Sign up here as an official co-streamer to get your toolkit.
Summer Game Fest’s website reads, “additional events and details will be revealed in the coming weeks.” You can sign-up here to stay up to date with all the updates and new additions.
Image credit: @summergamefest
Source: @summergamefest
