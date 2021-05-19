PlayStation’s ‘Remasters and Retro’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

We all love an older video game.
PlayStation’s ‘Remasters & Retro!’ sale is back and is offering up to 75 percent off a variety of titles.
This sale starts today, May 19th, and ends on June 3rd. The promotion offers discounts on various older titles including Bully, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered and more.
Here’s a list of some of the notable games on sale with their Canadian prices. However, you can check out the complete store, here.
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — now $23.49, was $46.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — now $18.72, was $53.49
- Bully — now $11.99, was $19.99
- Destroy All Humans! — now $34.76, was $53.49
- Shadow of the Colossus — now $14.99, was $29.99
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition — now $15.99, was $19.99
- The Last of Us Remastered — $9.99, was $19.99
- Final Fantasy VII Remastered — now $13.49, was $26.99
- Doom 3 — now $6.74, was $13.49
- Rachet & Clank — now $13.49, was $26.99
- MediEvil — Digital Deluxe — now $24.99, was $49.99
