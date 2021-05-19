PREVIOUS|
Deals

PlayStation’s ‘Remasters and Retro’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

Games like Last of Us, GTA, Shadow of the Colossus and more are including in this sale

May 19, 2021

6:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Destroy All Humans!

We all love an older video game.

PlayStation’s ‘Remasters & Retro!’ sale is back and is offering up to 75 percent off a variety of titles.

This sale starts today, May 19th, and ends on June 3rd. The promotion offers discounts on various older titles including Bully, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered and more.

Here’s a list of some of the notable games on sale with their Canadian prices. However, you can check out the complete store, here.

Related Articles

News

May 20, 2021

4:11 PM EDT

Leak suggests Sony’s next wireless earbuds aim to step up their design

Deals

May 21, 2021

4:21 PM EDT

Epic Games Store Mega Sale giving out free $10 coupon to all users

News

May 13, 2021

12:03 PM EDT

‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Cosmic Red’ PS5 DualSense controllers coming in Jun...

Deals

May 18, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and Demon’s Souls to go on sale as part of Days of Play 2021

Comments