Samsung devices to get monthly update on May 18 in Canada

Samsung is a bit late this month.
On May 18th, a variety of Samsung smartphones in Canada will receive the May security update, according to Telus’ update schedule.Â
Phones that will get the update on the 18th are the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Note 20 series and the Samsung Galaxy A11.
According toÂ 9to5Google, the update includes camera performance improvements, enhanced quick share between Galaxy devices, handset security, and further improvements. Reportedly, the S20 and Note 20 will also get some extra video recording features. It’s worth noting that the update might be slightly different depending on the Galaxy handset variants.
Even if you’re not with Telus, you can likely expect your device to get the update on the 18th, give or take a day or two.
Source: Telus
Comments