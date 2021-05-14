Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebrations have already started

November 15th is the 20th anniversary of Xbox and while the date is still six months away, it appears Microsoft wants to start the celebrations a little early.
Starting now, Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary and wants to include its millions of fans in the festivities.
How do you celebrate 20 years of Xbox in November?
You get started in May. #Xbox20: https://t.co/tPelvQdBey pic.twitter.com/174yUzb4nG
— Xbox (@Xbox) May 13, 2021
To begin, Xbox has added new official ’20th-anniversary’ merchandise to its gear shop that includes T-shirts, hats, mugs, pillows and more.
Additionally, this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise, and Microsoft has added a bunch of new free-to-download wallpapers on its website, commemorating the 20-year milestone of the title and the platform behind it.
Fans can also register for the Xbox FanFest to take part in activities that feature exclusive sweepstakes, FanFest gear and digital experiences as part of the 20th-anniversary event. By registering for Xbox FanFest, you gain access to exclusives across Xbox-hosted events, promotions, and curated online experiences specially tailored for you. To register for the FanFest, click here.
To start off the celebration, Xbox is currently hosting a live Twitch stream to reflect on the past two decades of gaming, all while enjoying the game that sparked it all — Halo: Combat Evolved. The live stream began today at 2pm ET/11am pt and can be watched here.
To conclude the announcement, Microsoft says it’ll “have more fun to share as we get closer to November 15th,” with “more announcements, activities, and ways to celebrate.”
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox
