The five best tech deals in Canada this week

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers. This week we have deals for Asus Chromebooks, Tile Mates, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Asus Chromebook
The Asus 14-inch Chromebook is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Intel-powered Chromebook is a budget-friendly option for those looking for a laptop for everyday tasks.
While its screen isn’t as sharp as more expensive laptops, and it doesn’t have a lot of storage, if you’re looking for a laptop that can stream video and use Google apps for work and school, this is a great buy. Asus’ 14-inch Chromebook is currently $130 off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $269.00
Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth Tracker
Tile’s popular Bluetooth trackers are currently on sale at Amazon Canada. We covered the Tile Starter Pack in last week’s deal round-up, but the latest version of the Tile Mate is also currently on sale, and it’s worth a mention.
The cheapest of the Tile products, you’ll get many of the features of the more expensive Bluetooth trackers in a compact package. Whether you put your Tile on your keychain, your pet’s collar, or your wallet, you’ll be able to track it through your phone app. The Tile Mate is currently 18 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $24.58
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe
Nespresso’s new coffee and espresso machine is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Including a coffee machine in a tech roundup might be skirting the line a bit, but the Nespresso is a piece of technology worth celebrating.
The Vertuo is the only Nespresso machine that offers both coffee and espresso, and thanks to the addition of Bluetooth connectivity, it’s constantly being updated to ensure you get the best cup every time. The Vertuo Next Deluxe is currently 40 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $149.00
Persona 5 Strikers (Playstation 4)
The popular spinoff of Atlus’ JRPG is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Persona 5 Strikers is a musou-style game featuring the characters from the mainline game. Trading the turn-based combat for real-time action, Strikers was well received by critics and fans alike.
In its review, IGN said “Persona 5 Strikers’ simple real-time combat is consistently engaging, and its summer vacation story (while slimmed down) is a sequel nearly worthy of the ‘2’ it lacks at the end of its title.” It won’t be for new players to the series, but for fans of Persona, this is a great buy while it’s on sale.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $54.99
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo’s beloved strategy RPG is currently on sale at Amazon Canada.
The first game in the long-running series to appear on the Switch has been a massive hit for Nintendo thanks to its deep combat, diverse cast of characters, and visual novel style mechanics.
In MobileSyrup staff writer Bradley Shankar’s story about Three Houses, “he said that Pacing issues and some rote side content aside, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a stunning achievement thanks to its mix of stirring character customization and development and top-notch strategy gameplay.” You can pick up one of the best games on the Switch right now for 30 percent off.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $54.96.
