Twitter adds DM search for Android, a feature iOS has had for two years

The inability to easily skim through direct messages has long been an annoyance for Android Twitter users

May 14, 2021

Twitter is finally adding a search bar to its Android app’s DM section, almost two years after the iOS app received one.

Previously, if you were to find a specific conversation, you had to browse through all of your conversations manually. Not only was this sluggish, but the overall experience was subpar for a platform like Twitter.

With the new update, the direct message section of the Android app now has a search bar added, allowing you to search and jump into the conversation without having to look for it.

Additionally, Twitter has announced that it’s working on adding a DM search feature and will be “releasing that later this year!” This will give all users the ability to search for a keyword or something you wrote in a chat if you don’t remember what chat it’s in.

This may seem to be an insignificant update, but the inability to easily skim through direct messages has long been an annoyance for Android Twitter users. However, with the addition of the search bar and the upcoming DM search feature, searching through DMs on Twitter will feel like any other direct messaging app.

Source: Twitter Support

