Roughly 5.7 million households bought a second Nintendo Switch last year

Nintendo Switch sales are still going strong, in part thanks to people buy multiple Switch consoles — the company expects that demand will increase.
In an investor Q&A, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said that approximately 20 percent of the Nintendo Switch systems sold during the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2021 were to households that already owned a Switch and wanted to add a second one to their collection.
To put that in perspective, Nintendo sold 28.8 million Switch units last year, which means roughly 5.7 million of those went to households that already owned a Nintendo Switch
Last year, when lockdown restrictions went into place, Nintendo launched Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which Furukawa claimed was a major part of what propelled Switch sales.
“Going forward, we expect demand for multiple systems per household will increase even as hardware unit sales grow,” Furukawa said in the investor Q&A. â€œBy region, significant sales growth is continuing in Asia, and we believe there is still room for sufficient growth of new demand in Europe and the United States, considering the sizes of those populations.”
Nintendo expects the demand for multiple systems per household to increase, and that is bound to happen with its Switch Pro rumoured to launch late this year or early next year.
