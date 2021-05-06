Facebook adds new features to Messenger and Instagram, adds Star Wars sticker pack

Facebook has announced several new features for its Facebook and Instagram Messenger platforms.
When it comes to Messenger, this update brings a range of new features. New themes and stickers are coming to Messenger, including Selene Chat themes and a new Star Wars sticker pack, which would have been fitting if this update arrived two days ago on May 4th.
The company is also rolling out stickers to commemorate Asian and Pacific Islanders Month and to support and raise awareness about key issues important to those communities.
Additionally, Facebook is also adding a push-to-talk-like feature, but with a twist. To record a voice message, users now only need to tap the record button once, instead of having to hold it, allowing them to keep their hands free. This feature is coming to Instagram messenger soon as well. The update also adds ‘Swipe to archive,’ enabling you to dismiss messages swiftly with a quick swipe.
Meanwhile, Instagram users on iOS (and soon Android) will be able to reply to photos and videos with their own media files. In this case, this means pulling a specific message to the right to tell your friend you’re replying to the specific part of the conversation along with an enhancement to read receipts.
Previously, you had to tap a chat to see if a message had been read. Now, all you have to do is check your message list.
