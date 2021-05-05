Google is adding a useful ‘Entertainment Space’ to Android tablets

Google has announced a new feature that aims to serve as a portal for all your media apps on Android tablets. ‘Entertainment Space’ is a multi-faceted hub that combines video (TV shows, movies, and YouTube), gaming and books.
Entertainment Space is one of the most important updates to the Android tablet experience in a long time. Google TV largely influences this platform’s interface, but it focuses on entertainment being portable and outside the big screen.
“You’ll save time and avoid having to hop between apps to try to figure out what to do, whether it’s to watch, play or read,” said Google’s Product Manager, James Bender, in a blog post. “Once you sign in to your subscription apps, Entertainment Space will show you your content in one place and tailored for you. And if you want to share your tablet, everyone in the family can have their own personalized profile.”
Watch Tab
The Watch segment is essentially the same as the Google TV experience on Chromecast but scaled down for tablet viewing.
The top of the page features a large banner, followed by a list of streaming apps installed on your smartphone, and finally, suggestions. Since these are sourced from Google TV, rows like “continue watching” should stay in sync if you have the latest Chromecast. Further, the Watch segment features suggestions that serve as a shortcut to the movie, video, streaming and TV apps installed on your device.
Games Tab
You’ll find recommended titles to try in the Games section, as well as a ‘continue playing’ row of games that are installed on your tablet. Google is also striving to enhance ‘instant play’ apps, which allow you to start playing a title right away without having to wait for a download.
Though Google’s blog post did not hint at Stadia integration, it might be a neat feature that they can add as they work on polishing Entertainment Space in the coming months.
Books Tab
The Books tab allows you to easily return to whatever you were reading in Google Play Books. There are also audiobooks available, along with a list of popular books and items on sale specially curated as per the user’s taste.
Integration with the likes of Kindle is bound to happen, though Google’s blog post doesn’t drop any hints.
According to Google, Entertainment Space will largely replace the Discover feed that currently sits to the left of the home screen. However, the Discover feed will remain available by clicking the Google icon in the search bar.
Starting this month, Walmart onn. Android tablets will be able to use Entertainment Space. Later this year, Entertainment Space will be available globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and other manufacturers.
Image credit: Google Blog
Source: Google Blog
