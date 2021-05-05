Best Buy’s Mother’s Day Deals offer something for every type of mom

No matter what you think your mom might want for Mother’s Day, there’s a good chance that you can get it at Best Buy Canada.
You can check out the retail outlet’s deals here, but we’ve pulled out some highlights:
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera — $699 (save $100)
- Fitbit Charge 4 — $129 (save $40)
- Samsung 65-inch QLED smart TV — $1,799 (save $100)
- Sony WH-1000xm4 noise cancelling headphones — $399 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — $429 (save $50)
- Acer 1440p ultrawide 34-inch — $399 (save $200)
- JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker — $129 (save $20)
- Ninja Nutri stand blender set — $219 (save $80)
- Kobo Nia — $109 (save $20)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve — $224 (save $25)
- UE Wonderboom 2 — $99 (save $30)MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Best Buy
