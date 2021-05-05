Vidéotron tops ranks in wireless customer care satisfaction study

Vidéotron has ranked first in terms of wireless customer care satisfaction in Canada, according to a new report from J.D. Power.
The carrier received a score of 787, which is based on a 1,000 point scale. Bell’s flanker brand Virgin Mobile came in second place with a score of 774. SaskTel and Telus tied for third place, as both carriers received a score of 766.
J.D. Power measures customer satisfaction based on experiences with the carrier by phone, retail walk-in, website, mobile app, text and social media.
The report outlines that Freedom Mobile came in fourth place with a score of 754. Telus’ flanker brand Koodo and Rogers’ flanker brand Fido came in fifth and sixth place respectively, with scores of 754 and 751.
Bell, Rogers and Bell MTS all scored below the industry average, which is 749. Both Bell and Rogers received a score of 728, while Bell MTS received a score of 715.
J.D. Power notes that there is high loyalty among those who had a customer care interaction, as 85 percent of respondents said they probably or definitely won’t switch carriers.
The report found that the most common form of initial contact is by phone, as 36 percent of respondents chose this method. Thirty-two percent of respondents choose to visit the carrier’s website and 19 percent use the carrier’s mobile app.
“First contact resolution should always be a major focus as it has been proven to have a significant impact on satisfaction,” said Adrian Chung, the director of the technology, media and telecom practice at J.D. Power Canada, in a statement.
“While there are more service channel options available today, enabling customers to achieve resolution in their initial contact channel will always leave them more satisfied.”
J.D. Power’s report is based on 4,890 respondents that were surveyed between February and March 2021.
Comments