Get mom a smart digital photo frame for $60 off, today only

Buy at Best Buy for $199.99 (save $60)
If your momâ€™s hallways arenâ€™t decked with enough embarrassing photos of you, a digital photo frame could remedy the situation. Auraâ€™s Mason 8.75-inch Wi-Fi-enabled frame is on sale for $199.99 (save $60) for today only, and itâ€™s the perfect Motherâ€™s Day gift — from her perspective anyway.
The frame features a screen with 1600 x 1200 resolution so that every detail of your high-school acne displays with painfully crisp clarity, and its unlimited cloud photo storage means that a single regrettable fashion choice wonâ€™t go unremembered. Its intelligent photo curation also lets it skip over all those blurry pics and thumb-bombed shots that your dad took, so hopefully that photo of you in JNCO jeans before your first rave wonâ€™t make the lineup.
Check it out, along with a host of other great Motherâ€™s Day gifts, at Best Buy Canada.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments