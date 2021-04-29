Check out 15 minutes of new gameplay from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PlayStation 5

PlayStation has unveiled 15 new minutes of gameplay footage from its upcoming PS5 exclusiveÂ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
You can check out the stunning visuals and buttery smooth gameplay below:
The gameplay demo begins with Ratchet looking for Clank in an alternate dimension ruled by a more deadly Dr. Nefarious. Besides showing Pixar-like visual fidelity, the game offers new dashing and wall-running traversal mechanics for Ratchet.
The demo also showcases the PS5’s DualSense functionality, which lets players pull back the trigger with different pressure levels to toggle standard and alternate gun fire. Haptic feedback, meanwhile, will let the player feel a physical response to each of the different guns.
Elsewhere in the demo, we see the mysterious new Lombax named Rivet (voiced by Canada’s own Jennifer Hale), who is making off with Clank in another dimension. In her section, you can see — or rather, hear — the 3D Audio on display to add more immersive sound to the game’s various alien planets.
The demo concludes with a glimpse at open areas, aerial combat, dimensional puzzles, a photo mode and more.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartÂ launches exclusively on PS5 on June 11th.
Comments