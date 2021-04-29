PREVIOUS|
Among Us coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 with exclusive Ratchet & Clank content

Innersloth is finally bringing its massively popular multiplayer game to PlayStation consoles

Apr 29, 2021

5:13 PM EDT

Indie developer Innersloth has confirmed that its massively popular multiplayer game Among Us is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2021.

The announcement came during PlayStation’s April 29th State of Play presentation, although a specific release date wasn’t confirmed.

However, Innersloth revealed that an exclusive skin, hat and pet based on PlayStation exclusive franchiseÂ Ratchet & ClankÂ will be offered in the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Additionally,Â Among Us will support cross-play online multiplayer will also be supported between PlayStation 4 and 5 and other versions of the game.Â Among UsÂ is currently available on mobile, PC and Nintendo Switch, with an Xbox version set to release sometime later this year.

