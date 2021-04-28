PREVIOUS|
Bell partners with Xandr to create self-serve advertising platform

Bell notes that it will leverage the platform for its own programmatic advertising needs

Apr 28, 2021

7:06 PM EDT

Bell is partnering with advertising technology company Xandr to create a self-serve advertising platform for TV and digital.

The two companies plan to create a way to enable Canadian advertisers to plan, run and measure targeted campaigns over multiple platforms and channels.

“We are building a best-in-class self-serve platform for our advertising partners that brings together industry-leading data assets and technology,” said Nauby Jacob, the senior vice-president of product platforms for Bell Media, in a press release.

â€œEmploying machine learning and our privacy-compliant data insights, it’s an innovative approach that provides the efficiency, transparency and reporting required to maximize advertisers’ linear and digital investments and achieve business outcomes that matter.”

Bell notes that it will leverage the platform for its own programmatic advertising needs and also offer it to agency partners in Canada.

Source: Bell

