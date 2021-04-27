Google experimenting with adding Lens app to Pixel launcher

Google Lens is a useful little app, especially these days as we live in an environment where we choose not to things in public spaces.
You can use Lens to learn more about supported products or information-bearing codes by pointing your phone’s camera at it, such as a restaurant’s posted menu or a QR code that will bring one up. Because the use of Lens is increasing in this pandemic-ridden world, Google is experimenting with making it more accessible on Pixel devices.
Pixel users have noticed a small, extra Lens shortcut added into their Google Search bar, sitting next to the Google Assistant button. The idea here is to make the Lens app as accessible as possible, and the best way to do that is to put the shortcut on the home launcher.
Of course, this throws off the aesthetic balance of the Pixel Launcher’s non-removable Google search bar, which may annoy some users. Â If you truly need quick access to Google Lens, you could simply install the Lens shortcut and place it on your home screen. In many situations, quickly opening your camera and pointing it at objects will suffice too.
It’s worth noting that this feature is could very well be a limited test from Google as the new embedded shortcut is not appearing on all Pixel devices.
Image credit: Droid Life
Source: Droid Life
Comments