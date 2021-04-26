PREVIOUS|
Game of Thrones prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ set to launch in 2022

House of the Dragon is currently slated for 10 episodes

Apr 26, 2021

3:20 PM EDT

The House of the DragonÂ is finally a go.

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, from George R.R Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sopchnik, is now in production and will launch on HBO Max in 2022.

Given that Bell’s Crave platform is the exclusive Canadian home of Game of Thrones, it’s expected thatÂ House of the DragonÂ will come to the service as well.

House of the DragonÂ stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke,Â Matt Smith, Emma Dâ€™Arcy and Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans,Â Steve Toussaint,Â Eve BestÂ andÂ Sonoya Mizuno also feature.

The series is set to air 300 years before the events ofÂ Game of Thrones and tells the story of the House of Targaryen.

Additionally,Â House of the DragonÂ was co-created by Martin and Condal. Condal is the co-showrunner alongsideÂ GoTÂ veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and other episodes.

The House of the Dragon series is set to have 10 episodes.

Source: Deadline

