Clubhouse deal gives users access to exclusive NFL Draft Week coverage

Clubhouse might let you hang out with some of your favourite athletes.
SocialMediaToday reports that Clubhouse has signed a deal that gives users access to the NFL Draft Week. Now, there is a collection of official NFL audio chat rooms so users can follow the live draft picks and listen to discussions carried on by athletes, coaches and others.
Like other Clubhouse chat rooms, users can be invited to speak, ask questions or share their thoughts about the draft.
It's official! @NFL Draft Week is coming to Clubhouse.
Join the club here https://t.co/GDqErof8eI pic.twitter.com/j7S2yg6BcQ
— Clubhouse (@joinClubhouse) April 25, 2021
A partnership like this could draw more people to Clubhouse, especially considering Facebook and Twitter are working onÂ chat room-style features.
Given that Clubhouse is still iPhone-only, this will be a limited test for now. If this is successful, though, we might see the NFL expand this deal giving users more access to athletes and coaches, or might try to make a similar deal with other platforms.
Source: Social Media Today
