Renders reveal what Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will look like

The Galaxy Tab A7 offers a lot of bang for your buck when it comes to being a decent, pocket-friendly tablet.
However, if you don’t mind slightly lower specs and saving even more money, you’ll want to wait for Samsung’s announcement regarding its upcoming cheaper variant, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.
#Samsung #GalaxyTabA7Lite exposed in gorgeous 5K renders (+ some specs) #VoiceCommunity #OnlyOnVoice@VoiceHQ⭕️exclusive 👉🏻 https://t.co/vNmuw66hft pic.twitter.com/O982x78ZgZ
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 17, 2021
We’ve heard a little bit about the upcoming tablet from leaks, but now, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer, we have an idea of what the Tab A7 Lite will look like.
The Lite’s renders show noticeably thinner bezels when compared to the A7. A single rear 8-megapixels sensor is also visible, which is an upgrade from the A7’s 5-megapixel camera. However, the front selfie camera seems to be 2-megapixels in resolution compared to the A7’s 5-megapixels selfie camera.
According to OnLeaks, the Lite tab will feature an 8.4-inch display and a slim metal design along with a stereo speaker setup with one speaker positioned at the top and the other at the bottom.
The A7 Lite is rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in June.
Image credit: OnLeaks
Source: OnLeaks
