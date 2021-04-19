PREVIOUS
News

Renders reveal what Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will look like

The Tab A7 Lite features a modest 8.4-inch display and a slim metal design

Apr 19, 2021

1:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-A7-Lite-12

The Galaxy Tab A7 offers a lot of bang for your buck when it comes to being a decent, pocket-friendly tablet.

However, if you don’t mind slightly lower specs and saving even more money, you’ll want to wait for Samsung’s announcement regarding its upcoming cheaper variant, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

We’ve heard a little bit about the upcoming tablet from leaks, but now, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer, we have an idea of what the Tab A7 Lite will look like.

The Lite’s renders show noticeably thinner bezels when compared to the A7. A single rear 8-megapixels sensor is also visible, which is an upgrade from the A7’s 5-megapixel camera. However, the front selfie camera seems to be 2-megapixels in resolution compared to the A7’s 5-megapixels selfie camera.

According to OnLeaks, the Lite tab will feature an 8.4-inch display and a slim metal design along with a stereo speaker setup with one speaker positioned at the top and the other at the bottom.

The A7 Lite is rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in June.

Image credit: OnLeaks

Source: OnLeaks

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2021

2:22 PM EDT

Samsung is reportedly developing a triple-folding tablet

News

Apr 13, 2021

7:32 PM EDT

Samsung announces upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28

Resources

Apr 18, 2021

11:04 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Z Tab and S21 FE leaks from last week

Comments