Cogeco has added reality TV streaming platform Hayu to its Epico platform television platform.
For $5.99 per month, Epico users can watch notable reality TV series like Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and the Keeping Up With Kardashians series finale.
To set it up, head to hayu.com/cogeco. From there, the service will be available from any device or watch on their TV paired with the Epico 4K cloud PVR.
“Thanks to the flexibility of Cogeco’s Epico platform, we can continue providing our customers compelling content that truly complements our TV offering,” said John Hargrave, vice-president of products, in a recent press release.
It’s worth noting that Hayu is also available as a standalone app onÂ iOS, Apple TV, Android, desktop and more. The service also costs $5.99 per month as an app subscription.
