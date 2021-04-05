PREVIOUS
YouTuber creates world’s largest functional Nintendo Switch

The massive Switch is 650 percent bigger than the actual console

Apr 5, 2021

5:10 PM EDT

Pick playing Mario Kart on the big switch

While a new 7-inch OLED screen Nintendo Switch Pro is reportedly coming at some point in the future, impatient YouTuber Michael Pick doesn’t want to wait around.

He took matters into his own hands and built his own upsized Nintendo Switch.

Michael Pick holding the worlds largest Nintendo Switch

The massive Switch is almost six feet wide, a behemoth compared to the handheld’s regular 9.4-inch size, making it almost 650 percent bigger.

“I really like the Nintendo Switch. It’s small, it’s portable — but it’s really easy to lose. And for me, that was a problem. So, I decided to fix that by making something that was just a little bit larger,” said Pick in the YouTube video.

Yeah right, Pick, ‘just a little bit larger.’

The world’s largest Nintendo Switch features a 4K TV screen with 3D-printed buttons and a regular-sized Switch embedded inside. A smaller Joy-Con controller is attached inside that reads the presses on the big 3D-printed buttons and sends it to the actual Switch hardware embedded inside.

Though the massive console doesn’t stay true to its roots due to a lack of portability, no touchscreen and non-removable Joy-Con controllers, it shouldn’t be much of an issue considering that Pick is donating the humongous console to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Image Credit: Michael Pick

Source: Michael Pick Via: The Verge

