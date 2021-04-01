Google Maps for Android restores compass feature

Google has announced that it’s bringing back the compass feature for Maps on Android after popular demand.
The tech giant outlined in a support post that the compass was removed from Maps for Android in 2019 in an effort to clean up the navigation screen. However, Google has now decided to bring it back after receiving “overwhelming support” for it from users.
“When you use Maps on Android to navigate to a destination, the compass will, again, be featured as one of the widgets on the right side of the screen. As you rotate, the red arrow will indicate which direction is north,” Google notes.
Google outlines that the feature is available for all Google Maps for Android users who update to version 10.62.
It’s worth noting that the compass was never removed from the iOS version of Google Maps and the tech giant says it will continue to be available.
Source: Google
