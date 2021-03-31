Best Buy Mobile offering 10GB/$40 plans in-store only

Best Buy Mobile is offering bring your own device plans that include 10GB of data for $40 per month.
Unfortunately, the deal is only available in-stores despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it helps the company compete with other in-person smartphone retailers like The Mobile Shop.
The Best Buy deal sets users up on either Koodo, Virgin Mobile or Fido. For additional context, Koodo runs on Telus’ network, Virgin is on Bell and Fido is Rogers, so make sure where you live has service from the carrier you choose.
These plans are only running from March 31st. Generally, these 10GB plans cost $50 or more.
The only other notable fine print that BestBuy shares is that this promo isn’t available in Quebec.
Source: Best BuyÂ
