GE’s entire smart home line of devices is on sale at Best Buy

If you’re looking to create a smart home for the first time or expand your current setup, GE’s ‘C’ lineup is a great cost-effective alternative to Philips’ more expensive ecosystem of Hue lights.
This week, Best Buy has several C by GE smart home products on sale, including its A19 smart light bulbs, Full Colour Smart LED Light Bulbs and even its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. The sale ends on April 1st, 2021.
Below are all the C by GE products currently on sale at Best Buy:
C by GE A19 Smart LED Light BulbÂ 2 PackÂ Soft White — $24.99 (save $10)
C by GE 3-Wire Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch with Motion Sensor — $69.99 (save $30)
C by GE Wi-Fi Smart Plug — $24.99 (save $11)
C by GE A19 Tunable Smart LED Light Bulb — $24.99 (save $5)
C by GE A19 Full Colour Smart LED Light Bulb — $37.99 (save $7)
C by GE A19 Smart LED Light Bulb 4 Pack Soft White — $49.99 (save $15)
C by GE 3-Wire Wi-Fi Smart Button Switch — $54.99 (save $15)
C by GE Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch with Colour Control — $35.99 (save $14)
C by GE Wireless Motion Sensor — $39.99 (save $3)
C by GE Smart Dimmer Remote Control with Colour Control — $41.99 (save $8)
C by GE Smart Remote Starter Kit — $49.99 (save $15)
C by GE 3-Wire Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch — $59.99 (save $14)
C by GE 80-inch Full Colour Smart LED Light Strip — $89.99 (save $25)
