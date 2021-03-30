PREVIOUS|
GE’s entire smart home line of devices is on sale at Best Buy

If you're looking to start building a smart home, this is a great place to start

Mar 30, 2021

1:28 PM EDT

If you’re looking to create a smart home for the first time or expand your current setup, GE’s ‘C’ lineup is a great cost-effective alternative to Philips’ more expensive ecosystem of Hue lights.

This week, Best Buy has several C by GE smart home products on sale, including its A19 smart light bulbs, Full Colour Smart LED Light Bulbs and even its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. The sale ends on April 1st, 2021.

Below are all the C by GE products currently on sale at Best Buy:

C by GE A19 Smart LED Light BulbÂ  2 PackÂ  Soft White — $24.99 (save $10)

C by GE 3-Wire Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch with Motion Sensor — $69.99 (save $30)

C by GE Wi-Fi Smart Plug — $24.99 (save $11)

C by GE A19 Tunable Smart LED Light Bulb — $24.99 (save $5)

C by GE A19 Full Colour Smart LED Light Bulb — $37.99 (save $7)

C by GE A19 Smart LED Light Bulb 4 Pack Soft White — $49.99 (save $15)

C by GE 3-Wire Wi-Fi Smart Button Switch — $54.99 (save $15)

C by GE Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch with Colour Control — $35.99 (save $14)

C by GE Wireless Motion Sensor — $39.99 (save $3)

C by GE Smart Dimmer Remote Control with Colour Control — $41.99 (save $8)

C by GE Smart Remote Starter Kit — $49.99 (save $15)

C by GE 3-Wire Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch — $59.99 (save $14)

C by GE 80-inch Full Colour Smart LED Light Strip — $89.99 (save $25)

C by GE Motion Sensor Starter Kit — $89.99 (save $11)

