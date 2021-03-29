A first look at Razer’s Viper 8K Gaming Mouse

Various models of the Razer mouse have been synonymous with gaming since the release of the original DeathAdder. By combining a unique RGB aesthetic, best-in-class ergonomics, and leading sensor technology, Razer has continued to be a leader in competitive play.
The release of the Viper 8K mouse marks Razerâ€™s latest step forward in mouse technology.
Based on the existing Viper, the 8K keeps the shape and overall design of the original while improving its performance across the board.
The Viper is best known in the Razer lineup for its ambidextrous design. As a right-handed user, I was naturally skeptical of how the mouse would feel when compared to the mice I currently use. Having used it though, Iâ€™m convinced. As someone who swaps between a palm and claw grip depending on my task, I find both grip styles to be comfortable for extended periods of use thanks to the textured rubber on the side of the mouse and the thoughtful curves.
Those with larger hands may find that the lower profile design doesnâ€™t lend itself to a palm grip, but this hasnâ€™t been an issue for me. The flared left and right buttons mean that the mouse extends more than a traditional design despite the mid-size body.
Whether Iâ€™m working or gaming, the Viper feels responsive. This comes down to a few factors. Similar to the Razer DeathAdder V2 that I use, the Viper 8K adds a lightweight cable that virtually eliminates cable drag. The wired design is also far lighter than wireless alternatives at just 71g, and the PTFE pads on the bottom of the mouse mean that a mouse pad isnâ€™t necessary on a smooth surface.
But the Viper 8K truly shines when it comes to the mouse movement thanks to its increased polling rate.
Razer introduced the first Focus+ 20K DPI optical sensors in the last few years, leading to increased sensitivity and accuracy. But with 8K polling, the movement is the smoothest Iâ€™ve ever felt.
True 8000Hz polling means that the mouse is communicating its position and inputs to your computer up to 8,000 times per second. This reduces latency significantly, and the difference is noticeable.
It took some time in Aim Labs to adjust to the feel of the mouse movement, but after locking in my DPI at 800 and adjusting my aim sensitivity to 0.422 to account for the increased movement on my desk thanks to how light the mouse is, I can confidently say this is the mouse Iâ€™ll be playing with for the foreseeable future.
Razer has included its 2nd-gen optical mouse switch, which uses light to detect when your left and right clicks have hit the actuation point. While I canâ€™t personally tell the difference in speed between this and more traditional physical switches, in theory this should be faster. Add to that eight programmable buttons, and you have a mouse thatâ€™s purpose-built for optimizing gameplay. The additional buttons have a pleasant, tactile feel to them, making it easy to register whether youâ€™ve clicked them at a pivotal moment in a game.
With its onboard memory, the Viper 8K allows you to program up to five profiles. Swapping between Titanfall 2, Valorant, Cyberpunk 2077, Control, and my writing, Iâ€™ve been tailoring the experience to fit what I need at any given time.
Razer provides an entire suite of software to fit your individual needs. I tend to keep my workflow minimal, so I just use Synapse, but if you have multiple RGB devices and want to optimize your gaming even further, you can download their full suite to take advantage of the additional customization options. The RGB takes seconds to set up, and programming your buttons and DPI is just as simple.
The Viper 8K is a gaming mouse that can be tailored to every situation. It may not be for everyone, though. With its ambidextrous design, it has a different fit than a more traditional right-handed mouse. Those with large hands may find that they need a more aggressive vertical curve at the back of the body to allow for a natural palm grip. But for those who use a claw grip and want the fastest mouse on the market, the Razer Viper 8K is definitely one to consider.
