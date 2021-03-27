The new Among Us hat looks like 💩

Among Us has a big update coming out, which will include a poop hat.
Well, technically, it’s a “chocolate ice cream hat.” So says the official Among Us Twitter account, which cheekily notes that the hat “definitely does not look like anything else.”
It looks like poop.
5 MORE DAYS
another free hat coming with the update!
🍫 chocolate ice cream 🍫
definitely does not look like anything else!! just pure chocolate ice cream!!! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6M10n7n0XX
— Among Us ✈️ weekend! i sleep!! (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021
The update arrives on March 31st and will feature a new Airship map with new tasks to complete, a preliminary account system and new cosmetics, including the aforementioned
chocolate ice cream poop hat.
I, for one, can’t wait to adorn my virtual skull with some delicious chocolate ice cream.
