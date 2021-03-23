OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and OnePlus Watch Canadian pricing, availability and specs

OnePlus just showed off its latest slate of new devices.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is a powerhouse flagship with all the latest top-of-the-line specs and a stellar camera. The OnePlus 9 is a step below the Pro, but it’s still a very capable phone in many regards. You can check out my full review of both devices here.Â
The OnePlus Watch is a new form factor for the company and is a fitness-focused smartwatch like Fitbit’s high-end wearables. You can learn more about it here.
All of the devices will be available to pre-order on March 26th with full availability on April 2nd.
Pricing
- OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB RAM + 256GB storage — $1,499
- OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB + 128GBÂ — $1,349
- OnePlus 9 12GB + 256GB — $1,149
- OnePlus 9 8GB + 128GB — $999
- OnePlus Watch — $219
