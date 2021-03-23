Update 23/03/2021 12:26pm ET: The Xbox Series S is now sold out at The Source.
The Source currently has Microsoft’s Xbox Series S in stock.
The less powerful current-gen console is available for $379 from the retailer. This story will be updated when the Series S is sold out.
Though an Xbox Series X stock drop could soon appear at the retailer, it hasn’t materialized yet.
While the Series S isn’t as powerful of the Series X, the console is still capable of outputting 1440p and gives owners access to Microsoft’s excellent Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Source: The Source Via: @Lbabinz
