Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is now in stock at The Source [Now sold out]

The less powerful current-gen console is capable of outputting 2K visuals.

Mar 23, 2021

12:08 PM EDT

Xbox Series S

Update 23/03/2021 12:26pm ET: The Xbox Series S is now sold out at The Source.

The Source currently has Microsoft’s Xbox Series S in stock.

The less powerful current-gen console is available for $379 from the retailer. This story will be updated when the Series S is sold out.

Though an Xbox Series X stock drop could soon appear at the retailer, it hasn’t materialized yet.

While the Series S isn’t as powerful of the Series X, the console is still capable of outputting 1440p and gives owners access to Microsoft’s excellent Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

For more on the Xbox Series S, check out our full review of the console.

Source: The Source Via: @Lbabinz

