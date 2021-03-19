Bell launches new interactive TSN app hockey features that require a 5G data plan

In what feels like a somewhat desperate effort to justify the neverending hype surrounding 5G, Bell’s TSN app on iOS and Android now includes a new feature that allows hockey fans to take control of different cameras during a game.
It’s also possible to zoom in and out during a live game and while watching on-demand highlights. That said, it’s important to mention that the feature is only available at Montreal Canadiens home games.
While ‘5G view’ is undeniably cool, the feature requires a Bell 5G data connection, which doesn’t make sense given that 5G networks in Canada still largely use the 4G core and only offer slightly improved download speeds in some areas. Plus, the company says you can access 5G View over a Wi-Fi connection, although there are quite a few restrictions (more below).
Bell says that 5G View is the “single largest technology effort” of its kind and that it leverages over 80 time-slice cameras installed at the Bell Centre in Montreal, 1,500 metres of fibre and features 96 dedicated servers. The underlying technology powering 5G View is provided by San Francisco-based company 4DReplay.
In order for the feature to work, you need a 5G-capable smartphone from Bell, an active Bell subscription on a 5G plan and a TSN subscription. Untethered from a cable subscription, TSN Direct costs $19.99 per month in Canada. The TSN app is available on iOS and Android.
Bell says that TSN 5G View uses up roughly 75MB per minute. Though the feature can also be accessed over a home Wi-Fi network, it still requires a 5G capable Bell smartphone phone with a 5G plan. Bell says that accessing 5G View over Wi-Fi requires a 50Mbps internet connection at a minimum. The company also emphasizes that 5G View isn’t available over an LTE connection.
5G View launches on March 19th when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Vancouver Canucks.
