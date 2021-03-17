PREVIOUS
News

PlayStation’s ‘Mega March’ sale offers up to 60 percent off PS4, PS5 games

Save on Crash Bandicoot 4, NHL 21, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more

Mar 17, 2021

12:55 PM EDT

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

PlayStation has kicked off a new ‘Mega March’ sale on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 60 percent off dozens of PS4 and PS5 games.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Mega March sale ends on March 31st.

Image credit: Activision

