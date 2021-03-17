PlayStation’s ‘Mega March’ sale offers up to 60 percent off PS4, PS5 games

PlayStation has kicked off a new ‘Mega March’ sale on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 60 percent off dozens of PS4 and PS5 games.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4) — $16.04 (regularly $53.49)
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle (PS4 and PS5) — $80.56 (regularly $146.59)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle (PS4 and PS5) — $31.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4 and PS5) — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- I Am Setsuna (PS4) — $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Journey Collector’s Edition (PS4) — $10.99 (regularly $27.49)
- Metro: Last Light Redux (PS4) — $4.04 ($26.99)
- NHL 21 (PS4) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) — $19.49 (regularly $29.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Mega March sale ends on March 31st.
Image credit: Activision
