PREVIOUS
News

Amazon Prime Video Android app gets shuffle button for TV episodes

Mar 15, 2021

7:32 AM EDT

0 comments

Prime Video on Android

Amazon Prime Video on Android now offers a ‘shuffle episodes’ button on some TV shows.

As spotted by Android Police, the button shows up on the Prime Video Android app’s latest version. Interestingly, there’s no option to shuffle on iOS or Prime Video’s website yet.

In my testing, the shuffle button didn’t show up for every TV show. Parks and Recreation had it, for example, while The X-Files did not. Granted, I wouldn’t use the shuffle button on a more narrative-driven show like The X-Files — it makes more sense for comedies and other shows with asynchronous development.

One downside to Amazon’s implementation is you can only shuffle episodes on a per-season basis. It’d make more sense to have an option to shuffle every episode of a show from every season.

Amazon’s Prime Video isn’t the only streaming service adding shuffle options. Netflix is set to launch a shuffle play feature sometime in the first half of 2021.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

Resources

Mar 13, 2021

6:06 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 8-14]

News

Mar 1, 2021

9:43 AM EST

Netflix dominates Golden Globe Awards with 10 wins

Resources

Mar 6, 2021

6:07 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Mar. 1-7]

Comments