Here are the nominees for the 2021 Canadian Game Awards

Canadian esports organizer Northern Arena has announced the full list of nominees for its second-annual Canadian Game Awards ceremony.
First and foremost, here are the games up for Game of the Year:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)
- Spiritfarer (Montreal’s Thunder Lotus)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Montreal’s EA Motive/EA)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Meanwhile, here’s what’s up for Best Game Design:
- Gears Tactics (Vancouver’s The Coalition/Xbox)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)
- Lucifer Within Us (Montreal’s Kitfox Games)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Montreal’s EA Motive/EA)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
In terms of what people were playing on their TVs, these are the nominees for Best Console Game:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft)
- A Short Hike (Toronto’s Adam Robinson-Yu)
- Spiritfarer (Montreal’s Thunder Lotus)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
It’s worth noting thatÂ A Short HikeÂ actually released on PC in 2019, but it came to Switch in August 2020.
On the other hand, here are the nominees for Best PC Game:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)
- Industries of Titan (Vancouver’s Brace Yourself Games)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Montreal’s EA Motive/EA)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Finally, here’s Best Mobile Handheld Game:
- Archer: Danger Phone (Vancouver’s Truly Social Games/East Side Games)
- A Fold Apart (Toronto’s Lightning Rod Games)
- Marvel Realm of Champions (Vancouver’s Kabam)
- Shop Titans (Vancouver’s Kabam)
- Winding Worlds (Montreal’s KO_OP)
These are just some of the categories and their respective nominees; the full list of recognized games can be found here. Nominees were chosen by a committee consisting of journalists, PR specialists, esports organizers and more.
The inaugural Canadian Game Awards event was held digitally last September following the cancellation of a physical ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s show will also be held digitally on Friday, April 9th at 8pm ETÂ onÂ Twitch and Amazon Prime Video’s GINX TV Canada channel.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Comments