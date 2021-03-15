PREVIOUS|
Here are the nominees for the 2021 Canadian Game Awards

Some of the biggest recognized games include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Spiritfarer and Star Wars: Squadrons

Mar 15, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Canadian esports organizer Northern Arena has announced the full list of nominees for its second-annual Canadian Game Awards ceremony.

First and foremost, here are the games up for Game of the Year:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)
  • Spiritfarer (Montreal’s Thunder Lotus)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Montreal’s EA Motive/EA)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Meanwhile, here’s what’s up for Best Game Design:

  • Gears Tactics (Vancouver’s The Coalition/Xbox)
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)
  • Lucifer Within Us (Montreal’s Kitfox Games)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Montreal’s EA Motive/EA)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

In terms of what people were playing on their TVs, these are the nominees for Best Console Game:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft)
  • A Short Hike (Toronto’s Adam Robinson-Yu)
  • Spiritfarer (Montreal’s Thunder Lotus)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

It’s worth noting thatÂ A Short HikeÂ actually released on PC in 2019, but it came to Switch in August 2020.

On the other hand, here are the nominees for Best PC Game:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)
  • Industries of Titan (Vancouver’s Brace Yourself Games)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Montreal’s EA Motive/EA)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Finally, here’s Best Mobile Handheld Game:

  • Archer: Danger Phone (Vancouver’s Truly Social Games/East Side Games)
  • A Fold Apart (Toronto’s Lightning Rod Games)
  • Marvel Realm of Champions (Vancouver’s Kabam)
  • Shop Titans (Vancouver’s Kabam)
  • Winding Worlds (Montreal’s KO_OP)

These are just some of the categories and their respective nominees; the full list of recognized games can be found here. Nominees were chosen by a committee consisting of journalists, PR specialists, esports organizers and more.

The inaugural Canadian Game Awards event was held digitally last September following the cancellation of a physical ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s show will also be held digitally on Friday, April 9th at 8pm ETÂ onÂ Twitch and Amazon Prime Video’s GINX TV Canada channel.

Image credit: Ubisoft

