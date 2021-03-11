Square Enix to hold Direct-like Presents stream on March 18, includes updates on Montreal studio

Square Enix has unveiled a new series of Nintendo Direct-esque shows called ‘Square Enix Presents,’ which will offer “new games, updates and news” throughout 2021.
The first Presents stream will begin on March 18th at 10am PT/1pm ET on Square Enix’s Twitch and YouTube channels.
In terms of what to expect from the presentation, Square Enix offered a full list of games that will make an appearance.
Most notably, the company is promising “new mobile game announcements” from Square Enix Montreal, the Canadian studio behind acclaimed mobile titles likeÂ Lara Croft GoÂ andÂ Hitman Go. 2016’sÂ Hitman GoÂ was the last title the developer has put out, so it will be interesting to see what it’s been working on for the past five years.
Additionally, the Presents stream will featureÂ Just Cause Mobile, which aims to bring theÂ Just CauseÂ series’ signature chaotic sandbox action to smartphones and tablets.
Other games that Square Enix has confirmed to show off during the Presents:
- “A few of the whimsical games” from Square Enix sister company Taito
- Balan Wonderworld (the new platformer from Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka, releasing March 26th)
- Marvel’s Avengers updates (co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and Canada’s Eidos Montreal)
- Outriders (People Can Fly’s multiplayer shooter releasing on April 1st)
- Tomb Raider’s 25th-anniversary celebrations
- World premiere of the new Life is Strange game, featuring a new protagonist with a new power
Square Enix says the presentation will run for about 40 minutes.
Comments