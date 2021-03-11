Bell plans to be carbon neutral across its operations in 2025

Montreal-based national carrier Bell has announced a plan to be carbon neutral across its operations in 2025.
The carrier says it has also become the first North American communications company to achieve ISO 50001 certification for energy management.
For context, the international ISO 50001 standard requires companies to adopt a strict set of energy management objectives, guidelines and practices that enable energy efficiency and reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
“Our climate commitment extends throughout our own operations, and through the Bell network and customer service innovations that are critical enablers of the green economy, including the potential for 5G connections to enable unprecedented reductions in greenhouse gas emissions,” said Bell CEO Mirko Bibic, in a press release.
The carrier says that as part of its energy management system (EnMS), it has optimized facility and equipment heating and cooling, cut electricity usage through LED lighting conversion and other operational innovations and reduced fuel consumption with ongoing fleet modernization.
Bell also notes that it has invested in solar and other renewable energy options for cell sites and other installations.
Source: Bell
