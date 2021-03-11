The NHL’s Stadium Series event is currently being postponed, so what’s the alternative? Playing retro NHL video games inside an official stadium, of course.
The issue here is that the input lag present in a game played on a stadium scoreboard is about half a second, which is extremely high. It was all for laughs, but this is what two fans had to play through after winning a radio contest.
Reddit user ‘MortifyingMilkshake‘ made aÂ post about the experience. Radio station 99.9 TheFan gave two listeners the chance to play NHL ’94 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina since the NHL’s Carolina Panthers had their Stadium Series event postponed.
NHL Stadium Series matches feature games played outdoors, instead of the usual indoor games.
Broadcasters Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio played a few matches in NHL ’94 with listeners Noah Thomas and Jon Weaver. Two matches were played on a regular monitor inside the stadium, then two more were played on the stadium’s scoreboard for fun.
The lag made provided some serious difficulties for all players, but in the end, it seems that all participants enjoyed their time with the retro game on the big screen.
Image Credit: Reddit
Source: Reddit
