Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o to star in Apple TV+ murder mystery series

Oscar winners Natalie Portman (Black Swan) and Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave) will co-star in an upcoming Apple TV+ series calledÂ Lady in the Lake.
Based on Laura Lippmanâ€™s 2019 novel of the same name,Â Lady in the LakeÂ takes place in Baltimore in 1960s and follows an investigative journalist (Portman) who’s looking into an unsolved murder. During her investigation, she comes across a hard-working mother (Nyong’o) who’s committed to advancingÂ Baltimoreâ€™s Black progressive agenda.
Lady in the Lake was co-created by Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Dre Ryan (Man in the High Castle) and will be co-written and directed by Har’el.
It’s also worth noting that the series is being co-produced by Crazyrose, the production company co-founded by Oscar-nominated Montreal-born filmmaker Jean-Marc VallÃ©e (Dallas Buyers Club). VallÃ©e also directed HBO’s acclaimed Emmy-winning showsÂ Big Little LiesÂ andÂ Sharp Objects.
A specific Apple TV+ release date for Lady in the LakeÂ has not yet been confirmed.
Image credit: Flickr — Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons — Gage SkidmoreÂ
