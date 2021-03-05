Loblaws rolls out PC Health virtual healthcare app to more provinces

Loblaws has rolled out its PC Health virtual healthcare app in Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The app is now available across Canada in English and French, with the exception of Quebec. It initially launched in Atlantic Canada in October 2020 and then rolled out to Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta a month later.
The app is designed to give Canadians convenient access to healthcare resources and support. You can also get health or nutrition guidance through live chats with a registered nurse or dietitian.
Loblaws notes that the app connects users with “care navigators who are available to help guide users through the complex health care landscape to help find the support they are looking for, whether that means a healthcare provider such as a dentist or family doctor, or a nearby medical facility that’s open late.”
Users can also see their personal health goals and work to meet them through daily activities. You can also choose programs tailored to your needs and interests, such as maternal, family health, or diet programs. There is also support for mental health or anxiety management.
Loblaws notes that users also have the opportunity to earn PC Optimum points by completing daily goals and activities.
The app also includes a marketplace that helps users find products that can help them manage their health and wellbeing. Users can also earn PC Optimum points on select products purchased through the app.
The PC Health app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.
Image credit: Loblaws
Source: Loblaws
