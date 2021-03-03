Staples ‘Clearance Event’ offers an extra 25 percent discount on already reduced items

Staples’ ‘Clearance Event‘ is open with an extra 25 percent off on products with already reduced prices.
There are over 1500 items on clearance, including over 50 Apple devices like the Pad Pro (2018) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
When checking out any clearance items, make sure to add the promo code ‘81161’ to apply the 25 percent discount.
Below are some of the best deals:
- iPad Pro (2018): now $1099.97, was:Â $1429.00
- 13-inch MacBook Pro: now $1749.97, wasÂ $1949.00
- AirPods In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: now $99.97, was:Â $169.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds: now $129.97, was $159.99
- HP Pavilion TG01-0019 Gaming Desktop: now $949.97, wasÂ $1149.99
- HP Pavilion 27-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC: now $1149.97
All clearance products include free shipping and no additional charges for shipping thresholds.
Staples’ Clearance Event is open until March 23, while supplies are in stock.
You can check out all of the deals here.
Source: StaplesÂ Via: RedFlagDeals
