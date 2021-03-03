Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and more are 35 percent off on Amazon

If you’re looking to pick up a new Switch game, Amazon is currently offering a decent deal on several notable games for Nintendo’s console.
Positively-reviewed, critically acclaimed games, including Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are on sale for $52, slashing 35 percent off their regular price of $79.
Nintendo’s Switch titles rarely go on sale, so if you’ve been thinking of picking up any of the above games, this is definitely a great time to pull the trigger. While I haven’t played Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces is a still great but slightly pared-down take on the iconic series, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome third-person action title.
On the other hand, Super Mario Party is decent, but anyone who has played the classic N64 Mario Party titles will likely find it at least a little lacklustre.
These same deals are also available at Walmart.
Comments