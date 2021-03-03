PREVIOUS|
Deals

Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and more are 35 percent off on Amazon

If you haven't played Luigi's Mansion 3 yet, it's definitely worth checking out

Mar 3, 2021

7:35 PM EST

0 comments

Luigis Mansion 3

If you’re looking to pick up a new Switch game, Amazon is currently offering a decent deal on several notable games for Nintendo’s console.

Positively-reviewed, critically acclaimed games, including Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are on sale for $52, slashing 35 percent off their regular price of $79.

Nintendo’s Switch titles rarely go on sale, so if you’ve been thinking of picking up any of the above games, this is definitely a great time to pull the trigger. While I haven’t played Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces is a still great but slightly pared-down take on the iconic series, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome third-person action title.

On the other hand, Super Mario Party is decent, but anyone who has played the classic N64 Mario Party titles will likely find it at least a little lacklustre.

These same deals are also available at Walmart.

Related Articles

News

Mar 3, 2021

9:10 PM EST

What’s your favourite PokÃ©mon?

Features

Feb 25, 2021

8:00 AM EST

Bravely Default II offers stellar RPG gameplay in series’ Switch debut

News

Nov 9, 2018

10:35 AM EST

Nintendo reveals special edition Super Mario Party Switch Joy-Con bundle

News

Dec 2, 2019

12:27 PM EST

Free Super Mario Maker 2 update adds The Legend of Zelda’s Link as a playable character

Comments