Koodo is increasing the monthly cost of some legacy plans by $5

Telus flanker brand Koodo is raising prices for a “small number” of customers on “select legacy rate plans.”
Although the increase comes at the same time as several plan changes — which went live on the carrier’s website on February 23rd — Koodo says the legacy price increase isn’t related. The carrier changed its plans to offer province-wide calling, with Canada-wide calling available as a $5 add-on. That change impacts new subscribers or customers who change their plans to one of the new options. At the time, Koodo said that the plan changes wouldn’t affect existing customers.
Shortly after MobileSyrup broke that story, a few readers commented about seeing $5 increases on their bills and forwarded emails about the increases to me. I reached out to Koodo for more information.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, the carrier confirmed the price change. In February, customers with the select legacy rate plans will see a $5 increase on their bill. Koodo says it let customers know in January.
You can read Koodo’s full statement below:
“In January, we contacted a small number of Koodo customers on select legacy rate plans to inform them that they would see a $5 increase on their next billing cycle, beginning in February. We do not take the decision to increase the cost of services lightly and recognize this increase has an impact on our customers. Of note, affected customers may choose to take advantage of any of our in-market plans, all on Canada’s largest and fastest network coast to coast.”
The increase isn’t directly related to Koodo’s new plans, despite the two changes happening around the same time. Further, customers who don’t have the impacted legacy plans won’t see an increase.
However, the two changes happening together will likely leave many customers frustrated. People on legacy plans seeing their monthly bill increase will need to choose between paying the extra $5 per month or switching. If they decide to stay with Koodo, they’ll have to pick from new plans that no longer include Canada-wide calling. Alternatively, they can jump to a different carrier, although that may cost them a $45 connection fee.
Comments