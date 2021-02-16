Here’s what the PlayStation 5’s processor looks like

Photographer Fritzchens Fritz fromÂ VideoCardz has taken some of the first close-up photos of the PlayStation 5’s custom processor.
Fritz shot the high-res images of the motherboard alongside the Zen 2 CPU architecture within the console, and the liquid metal that Sony uses to keep the temperature in check.
There’s also an interesting-looking tentative die shot analysis included in the collection of images.
My interpretation of the floor plan PS5 floor plan:
1. Bomba surprise that Sony likely cut down the 256-Bit FP pipes to just 128-Bit.
2. No Infinity Cache/L3$, also not on the Xbox Series.
3. Might have the old Render Backend design, need higher res to say for sure.
4. … https://t.co/gwrXI903U8 pic.twitter.com/Vvmm1hGSM8
— Locuza (@Locuza_) February 14, 2021
Fritz’s Flickr page offers even more up-close-and-personal pictures of Sony’s custom PlayStation 5 silicon.
As far as pictures of console architecture go, these are some of the most detailed I’ve ever seen. If nothing else, the images offer a cool look at the hardware powering Sony’s sought-after new console.
Source: Fritzchens Fritz, VideoCardzÂ Via: The Verge
