Microsoft Edge to get new ‘Kids Mode’ to allow for safe web browsing

Microsoft is adding a new â€˜Kids Modeâ€™ to its Edge browser to help ensure children are safely browsing the web.
“Kids Mode is a convenient browsing mode inside Microsoft Edge thatâ€™s designed for kids. With its kid-friendly features and safety guardrails in place, Kids Mode is a great place for children to safely explore the web,” the tech giant notes.Â
The new mode isnâ€™t available to all users just yet, as itâ€™s currently rolling out to Edge Insiders in Microsoftâ€™s Canary test channel.
Kids Mode includes features such as custom browser themes, kid-friendly content, browsing based on an â€˜allowâ€™ list, Bing SafeSearch set to strict and a password requirement to exit. Itâ€™s worth noting that Kids Mode doesnâ€™t require a child account or profile.
Parents can enable Kids Mode by selecting â€˜Browse in Kids Modeâ€™ in the profile section in the browser frame. From there, you can choose the appropriate age range.
Kids can select their own themes to personalize the browsing experience. The themes they apply wonâ€™t apply to regular browsing windows. As mentioned earlier, the mode comes with an â€˜allowâ€™ list that parents can use to set appropriate websites.
Itâ€™s worth noting that Edge will always launch in Kids Mode until you exit the setting. Users will need their device password to exit Kids Mode and resume regular browsing.
Source: MicrosoftÂ
