Marvel docuseries ‘Assembled’ coming to Disney+, first special focused on WandaVision

Marvel Studios has announced a new documentary series of specials called Assembled, which will stream exclusively on Disney+.
The first special will be focused on the making of WandaVisionÂ and premiere on March 12th, one week after the popular Disney+ series ends.
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will showcase different members of the series’ cast and crew, including stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), Teyonah Parris (Monica) and Randall Park (Woo).
On the official Marvel website, Marvel said Assembled: The Making of WandaVisionÂ will also explore how WandaVisionÂ was inspired by classic sitcoms, which filmmaking methods were used to adapt these older shows, the challenges of filming an entire episode in front of a live studio audience and more.
Additionally, Marvel confirmed that subsequent episodes ofÂ AssembledÂ will focus on Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,Â LokiÂ andÂ Hawkeye, as well as the filmÂ Black Widow.
AssembledÂ is Disney’s latest making-of docuseries on Disney+, with the service also featuring specials focused onÂ The Mandalorian,Â Frozen 2Â and more.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Source: Marvel
