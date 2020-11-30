The Pokémon Company and The Wand Company are working together to release the first-ever Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica series.
The collectible lineup includes replicas of the Poké Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball and Premier Ball — but oddly enough, not the Master Ball.
The Die-Cast Replica features proximity sensing technology that allows its button to glow when sensing motion. Pressing the button changes the light colour or starts a Pokémon catching illumination sequence.
The Poké Ball collectible comes with a presentation case and a stainless steel ring that provides different ways to protect and display the replica. When opening the case, there are even multi-coloured lights that you can control through the touch-sensitive metal plaque on the front of the case.
The Poké Ball replica is available for pre-order in the United States and other retailers globally today. It officially launches on February 27th, the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon series.
It doesn’t seem like Canadians will be able to order this Poké Ball yet, unfortunately. That said, the Pokémon Center will offer its own special Poké Ball replica that will be available in Canada.
Along with the Poké Ball collectible, The Wand Company also makes the Kymera Magic Wand and a replica Pip-Boy from the Fallout series.
Image Credit: The Wand Company
