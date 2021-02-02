Spotify celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black creators

Spotify is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black creators. The music streaming service will launch a full slate of guest-curated playlists, brand new podcasts and more to highlight Black culture, music and excellence.
You can find all the Black History Month content and more on the ‘Black] History Is Now Hub.’Â
Additionally, the service will be licensing photography from seven Black photographers to curate cover art for eight playlists that will be available on a weekly rotation throughout the month, including the following:
- Black History SaluteÂ – Shawn Theodore
- Black Love MixtapeÂ –Â Adreinne Waheed
- Power to the PeopleÂ – Doug Segars
- Soul CoffeeÂ – Adrian Octavious Walker
- The Cook(in)Â – Black Archives
- Spread the GospelÂ – Andre Wagner
- Our Stories, Our HeroesÂ (Podcast Playlist)Â – Erica GeÄ›neÄ›ceÄ›
- Sound Stories: Black MusicÂ (Podcast Playlist)Â – Adreinne Waheed
Many of the playlists will be guest curated by influential Black curators, celebrities and more:
- Black Lives Matter: American Jazz artist, Keyon Harrold Sr. and his son, Keyon Harrold Jr., who are no strangers to speaking out against injustice are now using the power of music to further the conversation by taking over this playlist in partnership with the organization, Color of Change.
- I Love My HBCU:Â Celebrate the institutions that educate and uplift asÂ 2ChainzÂ guest curates the popular playlist complete with homecoming anthems.
- Black to the Future:Â SpotifyÂ features and supports up-and-coming Black artists includingÂ Amaarae,Â who will help capture Afrofuturismâ€”in all its wild, otherworldly musical dimensionsâ€”by guest curating the playlist.
- QueenÂ – Keke Palmer
- Black Love Mixtape:Â Launching on February 12th, ahead of Valentines Day, artistsÂ Lucky DayeÂ andÂ Ari LennoxÂ will co-curate the new playlist dedicated to celebrating Black love.
Spotify has launched four new hip hop playlists:
- New Joints:Â Simply put, these are the newest rap songs our editors think fans should know.
- Door Knockers: A playlist celebrating trailblazing women in hip-hop history.
- Trophy Room:Â This mood-based playlist is for anyone whoâ€™s feeling celebratory.
- City To City: This playlist features songs from the Drill scenes of New York, London, and Chicago.
Furthermore, Spotify is releasing a new podcast as well as hosting guests with key Black creators:
- Black Girl Songbook:Â In a new Music + Talk show, joinÂ Danyel SmithÂ as she celebrates and uplifts the talents of Black Women in the music industry. Listen as she shares music and discusses the stories of Black songwriters, producers, executives and more, celebrating the musical creativity and genius of Black women first.Â Trailer]Â available now, full series launches on February 4.
- Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay:Â On this podcast,Â Van LathanÂ andÂ Rachel LindsayÂ dissect the biggest topics in Black culture, politics, and sports. This month there will be four, special Wednesday episodes diving into the most important and timely conversations, each one highlighting different spectrums of Black culture.
- The Bakari Sellers Podcast:Â The podcast that tackles the most pressing current events from the world of politics, including the 2020 election, the movement for racial equality in the US, and much more. The show will also highlight key moments in Black History events through conversations and interviews withÂ Charles Blow, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II,Â andÂ Nnamdi Asomugha.
- The Get Up:Â The morning show that brings you all the latest news, music and entertainment will be spotlighting the special individuals who are making history now fromÂ Eugene GoodmanÂ andÂ Letitia JamesÂ toÂ Ryan CooglerÂ andÂ Joy ReidÂ who will be remembered for all their great contributions to Black culture.
Comments